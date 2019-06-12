The 411: 4 headlines to get you through Wednesday, June 12

Craig Hicks, the 50-year-old man accused of killing three Muslim students in Chapel Hill in 2015, pleaded guilty to all charges Wednesday morning.

A Nash County woman has been charged in the death of 59-year-old Marcelino Ponce-Gonzales. Officials found the man dead in a mobile home after it was set on fire.

Comedian Jon Stewart scolded Congress Tuesday for failing to ensure that a victims' compensation fund set up after the 9/11 attacks never runs out of money.
