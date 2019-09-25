- Why was traffic so thick on US-64 Tuesday? Police were looking for a kidnapping suspect who fired shots at them. The suspect was found dead. The victim was safe and unharmed.
- Krispy Kreme's new coffee-filled donut is the perfect morning pick-me-up!
- Elon University reported a case of the mumps this week. So far, no other cases have been reported.
- Stumptown premieres tonight on ABC at 10 and it stars Cobie Smulders as an Army Veterans turned private investigator.
The 411: 4 headlines to get you through Wednesday, Sept. 25
Here are the top headlines you need to read right now:
