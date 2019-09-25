The 411: 4 headlines to get you through Wednesday, Sept. 25

Why was traffic so thick on US-64 Tuesday? Police were looking for a kidnapping suspect who fired shots at them. The suspect was found dead. The victim was safe and unharmed.

Krispy Kreme's new coffee-filled donut is the perfect morning pick-me-up!

Elon University reported a case of the mumps this week. So far, no other cases have been reported.

Stumptown premieres tonight on ABC at 10 and it stars Cobie Smulders as an Army Veterans turned private investigator.

Here are the top headlines you need to read right now: