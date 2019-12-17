The 411: A well-deserved surprise spa day
Here are the top headlines you need to read right now:
Documents showed UNC-Chapel Hill paid $75,000 to Sons of Confederate Veterans over the controversial Silent Sam statue. What is the popular holiday toy in North Carolina? A Blume Doll! A Raleigh man and Wilson native is helping kids get on the right track. Maggie Kane is recovering from the surprise of a lifetime that played out on national television Monday.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News