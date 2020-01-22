The 411: Age is just a number for one WWII veteran

Here are the top headlines you need to read right now:
99-year-old World War II veteran Nat Hines isn't slowed down by his age. He works out at a Raleigh gym three times a week.
Cirque du soleil is coming back to Raleigh!
The Grammys are facing corruption allegations as Recording Academy CEO is making claims of sexual harassment.
It's raining iguanas in Florida. Cold-blooded iguanas can slow down or become immobilized when temperatures drop near freezing. Some are even falling out of trees.
