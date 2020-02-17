The 411: Apple's paying out a huge settlement for slow iPhones

- It's time to start thinking about summer camps for your kids!
- Don't be taken in by fake debt collectors if they call you. They act tough, but Julie has a method for dealing with them.
- Wake Tech students can ride the Triangle Public Transit routes for free!
- Apple is paying up to half a billion dollars in a settlement after claims that they slowed down older iPhones on purpose.
