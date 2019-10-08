The 411: Are teens who don't date happier?

An Amazon driver stole a package moments after delivering it to a home in north Raleigh. The homeowner eventually got a $100 credit from Amazon.

Wegmans is trying to get its customers to use reusable bags instead of single-use bags.

Southwest Airlines pilots are suing Boeing for $100 million. They say they're losing pay the longer the 737 MAX sits on the ground.

And a new study finds teens who don't date have better social skills and are less prone to depression.

Here are the top headlines you need to read right now: