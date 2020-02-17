The 411: Basketbrawl comes to an end

The Durham One Fund is releasing nearly $280,000 in aid for those families displaced during the carbon monoxide leak at McDougald Terrace.

A fight between fans at a North Carolina High School playoff basketball game postponed the final 20 seconds of the game to Thursday night. South Granville ended up beating Reidsville by three points.

A dog in Kansas was so committed to chasing a squirrel that it chased it up a tree and got stuck 20 feet up in the air.

Durham Bulls' mascot Wool E. Bull wants to encourage kids to read.

