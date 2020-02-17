The 411: Basketbrawl comes to an end

Happy Friday! It's time for your daily dose of 411! Here are the top headlines you need to read right now:

  • The Durham One Fund is releasing nearly $280,000 in aid for those families displaced during the carbon monoxide leak at McDougald Terrace.
  • A fight between fans at a North Carolina High School playoff basketball game postponed the final 20 seconds of the game to Thursday night. South Granville ended up beating Reidsville by three points.
  • A dog in Kansas was so committed to chasing a squirrel that it chased it up a tree and got stuck 20 feet up in the air.
  • Durham Bulls' mascot Wool E. Bull wants to encourage kids to read.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chatham Co. man tests positive for coronavirus after Italy visit
Wake County coronavirus patient is member of Cary church
Bill Clinton addresses affair with Lewinsky in new documentary
Harlem Globetrotters show off skills, spread message of love
Coronavirus fear? Asian man sprayed in possible hate crime
2-legged dog 'Lt. Dan' finalist for Cadbury bunny contest
Fort Bragg soldier celebrated for saving man's life
Show More
Equipping your medicine cabinet this flu season
US COVID-19 death toll hits 12 as officials scramble to make more tests available
Raleigh man, woman stole $3,700 worth of merchandise at Dick's Sporting Goods
Monday super moon will be one of 2020's closest, biggest
Daylight Saving Time: How to prepare for losing an hour of sleep
More TOP STORIES News