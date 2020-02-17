The 411: Basketbrawl comes to an end

- The Durham One Fund is releasing nearly $280,000 in aid for those families displaced during the carbon monoxide leak at McDougald Terrace.
- A fight between fans at a North Carolina High School playoff basketball game postponed the final 20 seconds of the game to Thursday night. South Granville ended up beating Reidsville by three points.
- A dog in Kansas was so committed to chasing a squirrel that it chased it up a tree and got stuck 20 feet up in the air.
- Durham Bulls' mascot Wool E. Bull wants to encourage kids to read.
Happy Friday! It's time for your daily dose of 411! Here are the top headlines you need to read right now:
