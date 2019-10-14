The 411: Benefit concert for Hurricane Dorian victims set for Durham

Here are the top headlines you need to read right now:

  • A Raleigh police officer shot in the line of duty in January completed a 4-mile race over the weekend.
  • The woman accused of kidnapping a 3-year-old in Greensboro was caught.
  • A benefit concert at The Carolina Theatre with 'music folk for the Ocracoke' will benefit Hurricane Dorian victims. The show features local artists and is scheduled for Monday at 7 p.m.
  • A black hole!? Fortnite threw gamers for a loop Sunday when they were left looking at a black screen.
    • Report a correction or typo
    Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Flight from RDU canceled after passengers boarded plane
    Disney announcing which movies, shows you can watch on Disney Plus: LIVE
    Alabama police question man in 3-year-old girl's kidnapping
    Oxford family wins $10,000 on 'America's Funniest Home Videos'
    NC deputy saves Halloween for little boy after fire
    Fortnite down for hours
    Clayton High School Principal Bennett Jones returns to post
    Show More
    CA first state to mandate later school start times
    Underage driver involved in Raleigh crash, police say
    Firefighters battle huge blaze at building fire near Dunn
    Football player honors stepdad by legally changing name
    Halloween comes early for otters at NC Aquarium
    More TOP STORIES News