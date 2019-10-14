The 411: Benefit concert for Hurricane Dorian victims set for Durham

A Raleigh police officer shot in the line of duty in January completed a 4-mile race over the weekend.

The woman accused of kidnapping a 3-year-old in Greensboro was caught.

A benefit concert at The Carolina Theatre with 'music folk for the Ocracoke' will benefit Hurricane Dorian victims. The show features local artists and is scheduled for Monday at 7 p.m.

A black hole!? Fortnite threw gamers for a loop Sunday when they were left looking at a black screen.

