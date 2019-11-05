The 411: Best. Coworkers. Ever.

  • After some car trouble, Darlene Quinn walked 12 miles to work every day for her 4 a.m. shift. But then her coworkers organized a GoFundMe and came up with enough money to buy her a car.
  • A Morrisville man Jim Semmens won big on Wheel of Fortune on Monday night!
  • We all wanna try the Popeye's chicken sandwich, but it's not worth murder charges.
  • The Little Mermaid Live! is on ABC11 tonight at 8 p.m.
