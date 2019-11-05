The 411: Best. Coworkers. Ever.

After some car trouble, Darlene Quinn walked 12 miles to work every day for her 4 a.m. shift. But then her coworkers organized a GoFundMe and came up with enough money to buy her a car.

A Morrisville man Jim Semmens won big on Wheel of Fortune on Monday night!

We all wanna try the Popeye's chicken sandwich, but it's not worth murder charges.

The Little Mermaid Live! is on ABC11 tonight at 8 p.m.

Here are the top headlines you need to read right now: