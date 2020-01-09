The 411: Breaking & entering (& eating & napping)

Here are the top headlines you need to read right now:

  • A man in Georgia broke into a Taco Bell, cooked some food and fell asleep for nearly three hours.
  • A young girl says McDougald Terrace is 'a bad environment' when asked whether she was ready to go back to the Durham community marred by carbon monoxide concerns.
  • Officer Charles Ainsworth is making his celebrated return to the Raleigh Police Department on Thursday, exactly one year after he was shot during a traffic stop.
  • Prince Harry and wife Meghan are planning to "step back" as members of the royal family.
