The 411: Wegman's eyes August opening in Cary

Super Tuesday is coming up and Bernie Sanders, Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg, Mike Bloomberg and President Trump have all planned trips to North Carolina.

It's National Pancake Day and IHOP is giving up free pancakes to celebrate!

You won't be able to fly on a commercial airplane without the REAL ID starting in October.

The Cary Wegmans is opening in August, bringing more choices and a lot of jobs with it.

