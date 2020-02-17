The 411: Wegman's eyes August opening in Cary

Happy Tuesday! It's time for your daily dose of 411! Here are the top headlines you need to read right now:

  • Super Tuesday is coming up and Bernie Sanders, Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg, Mike Bloomberg and President Trump have all planned trips to North Carolina.
  • It's National Pancake Day and IHOP is giving up free pancakes to celebrate!
  • You won't be able to fly on a commercial airplane without the REAL ID starting in October.
  • The Cary Wegmans is opening in August, bringing more choices and a lot of jobs with it.
