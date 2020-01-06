The 411: Charmin rollin' out the RollBot

Here are the top headlines you need to read right now:

  • Harvey Weinstein's trial will get underway in New York City on Monday.
  • Towns in the sandhills, Parks and Recreation employees start their Christmas tree collections. You can also drop off your tree at the community garden at Vanstory and Mann Streets.
  • Charmin is saving butts - literally - with the RollBot. It'll bring you a new roll of toilet paper.
  • A 3-hour season premiere of 'The Bachelor' is tonight at 8 on ABC11. You can catch Eyewitness News after.
