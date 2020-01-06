The 411: Charmin rollin' out the RollBot

Harvey Weinstein's trial will get underway in New York City on Monday.

Towns in the sandhills, Parks and Recreation employees start their Christmas tree collections. You can also drop off your tree at the community garden at Vanstory and Mann Streets.

Charmin is saving butts - literally - with the RollBot. It'll bring you a new roll of toilet paper.

A 3-hour season premiere of 'The Bachelor' is tonight at 8 on ABC11. You can catch Eyewitness News after.

Here are the top headlines you need to read right now: