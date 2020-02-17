The 411: Ciara postponing her upcoming show in Texas due to coronavirus concerns

Happy Monday! It's time for your daily dose of 411! Here are the top headlines you need to read right now:

  • Pop star Ciara is bowing out of an upcoming performance in Texas due to coronavirus concerns in the middle of her third pregnancy. She's been advised to limit travel and large group gatherings.
  • Make sure to look up at the sky tonight! That's because you'll see a super moon!
  • The state department is putting out a warning for people to avoid travel if at all possible, especially on cruise ships.
  • The coronavirus is even impacting our cell phones! A new report says the iPhone 5G could be delayed.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus bringing gas prices below $2 a gallon in NC
Dow drops 1,500 points as oil price plunge shocks markets
Feeling like springtime
Duke's Tre Jones wins ACC Player of the Year
Monday super moon will be one of 2020's closest, biggest
COVID-19 Outbreak: Grand Princess cruise ship scheduled to dock in Bay Area
Durham City and County services targeted in malware attack
Show More
N. Korea fires weapons after threatening 'momentous' action
Wayne Co. firefighter dies of medical emergency in line of duty
Free legal help: UNC law students give back to state
Man hit, killed by train in Vass
Sen. Ted Cruz self-quarantined after coronavirus exposure
More TOP STORIES News