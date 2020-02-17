The 411: Ciara postponing her upcoming show in Texas due to coronavirus concerns

Pop star Ciara is bowing out of an upcoming performance in Texas due to coronavirus concerns in the middle of her third pregnancy. She's been advised to limit travel and large group gatherings.

Make sure to look up at the sky tonight! That's because you'll see a super moon!

The state department is putting out a warning for people to avoid travel if at all possible, especially on cruise ships.

The coronavirus is even impacting our cell phones! A new report says the iPhone 5G could be delayed.

Happy Monday! It's time for your daily dose of 411! Here are the top headlines you need to read right now: