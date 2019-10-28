The 411: 'Clawsome' Halloween costume

The North Carolina Courage are NWSL champs! The Courage won their second-straight championship Sunday with a 4-0 victory against the Chicago Red Stars.

A North Carolina man won a $200,000 lottery prize on the way to his last chemotherapy treatment.

A Washington Nationals fan managed to knock down a home run ball using his chest and never dropped the beers he was holding in both hands.

A Philadelphia mother made a claw machine costume for her three-year-old twin daughters. A joystick, prize door and LED lights were all part of this 'clawsome' idea.

