The 411: 'Clawsome' Halloween costume

Here are the top headlines you need to read right now:

  • The North Carolina Courage are NWSL champs! The Courage won their second-straight championship Sunday with a 4-0 victory against the Chicago Red Stars.
  • A North Carolina man won a $200,000 lottery prize on the way to his last chemotherapy treatment.
  • A Washington Nationals fan managed to knock down a home run ball using his chest and never dropped the beers he was holding in both hands.
  • A Philadelphia mother made a claw machine costume for her three-year-old twin daughters. A joystick, prize door and LED lights were all part of this 'clawsome' idea.
    • Report a correction or typo
    Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Rainy Halloween possible for Triangle trick-or-treaters
    Arrest made after man found shot to death in Wake County
    Woman hit, killed by freight train in Raleigh
    Semi-truck overturns injuring 2 in Lillington, spills lumber on HWY 27
    Trump draws boos when introduced to crowd at World Series
    Joe Biden stops at Hillside High in Durham for campaign trip
    Sinkhole opens, swallows part of city bus during rush hour
    Show More
    NASA image shows jack-o-lantern sun
    Puppy playing with lighter sets fire to apartment
    Trump confirms ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi dead after US raid in Syria
    Drug believed to be heroin found in Halloween candy
    600 gallons of sewage spill into Durham creek due to rag build-up
    More TOP STORIES News