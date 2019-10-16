The 411: Explosion at energy facility sends roof flying into air

NASA has moved up the first all-female spacewalk to this week. The walk will feature NC State alum Christina Koch.

A fire raged at NuStar energy facility in Crockett, California, causing an explosion that made the top of a tank fly into the air.

A video of macaroni and cheese being made at a Panera Bread restaurant went viral and the employee who posted it has subsequently lost her job.

Snow on Halloween? In North Carolina? Probably not, but one model is showing a chance of snow for the Triangle on Oct. 31.

Here are the top headlines you need to read right now: