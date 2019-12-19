The 411: Facebook to air Super Bowl LIV ad

It's the holiday season and there's an increase in older dogs taking up residency at animal shelters. You can help the ones at Animal Protection Society of Durham.

The Bicycle Man Community Outreach honors Moses Mathis, who spent his life building a legacy of repairing bikes and giving them to Fayetteville children.

A 4-year-old girl is being praised for how calling 911 when her mom passed out from a bacterial infection.

Facebook plans on running a Super Bowl ad for the first time. The ad will feature Chris Rock and Sylvester Stallone. Super Bowl LIV is set for Feb. 2, 2020.

Here are the top headlines you need to read right now: