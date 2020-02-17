The 411: Go outside and your social distancing on!

Happy Monday! It's time for your daily dose of 411! Here are the top headlines you need to read right now:

  • Sunday night's crowdless debate featured Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders and a big focus on the coronavirus.
  • Starbucks customers are going to notice changes to the in-store experience in the coming days.
  • Activate Good is a nonprofit group in Raleigh that helps volunteers connect to hundreds of other charities in the Triangle.
  • Sick of being stuck inside? The CDC says you're safe to go out! Just practice social distancing.
