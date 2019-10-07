The 411: 4 headlines to get you through Monday, Oct. 7

Is Fortnite a drug? A new lawsuit is alleging that the popular game is as addictive as cocaine.

A 19-year-old man was hit and killed in England while riding his motorcycle. The family is asking President Trump to rescind the suspect's diplomatic immunity after she collided with the man while driving on the wrong side of the road.

A deer jumped through the window of a New York hair salon, startling customers. One woman was injured but should be okay.

Google wants to help you save $$$ with a new shopping tool.

Here are the top headlines you need to read right now: