The 411: Hold my beer(s) - fan manages to hang on to drinks after taking ball to chest

Here are the top headlines you need to read right now:

  • The North Carolina Courage are NWSL champs! The Courage won their second-straight championship Sunday with a 4-0 victory against the Chicago Red Stars.
  • A North Carolina man won a $200,000 lottery prize on the way to his last chemotherapy treatment.
  • A Washington Nationals fan managed to knock down a home run ball using his chest and never dropped the beers he was holding in both hands.
  • A Philadelphia mother made a claw machine costume for her three-year-old twin daughters. A joystick, prize door and LED lights were all part of this CLAW-some idea.
