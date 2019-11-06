The 411: Sorry but today is 'not yo' day - it's National Nacho Day

Here are the top headlines you need to read right now:

  • A sixth-grade teacher bought all of her students sweatshirts when she noticed some of her students didn't have many clothes.
  • Lidl opens a new store in Cary on Harrison Avenue. This weekend will have plenty of special offers.
  • It's National Nacho Day! Finally! This popular day was created by a guy nicknamed 'Nacho.'
  • High School Musical: The Musical - The Series will stream on Disney+, which launches in a week!
    • Report a correction or typo
    Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Deputy shot, suspect killed during scuffle at Cape Fear Valley hospital
    2 arrested, accused of assault after Luke Bryan concert
    Woman stole NC State student's car at gunpoint: Police
    13-year-old double-murder suspect still on the loose in Robeson Co.
    'I'm not racist:' Instagram video shows Wake Co. coach using n-word
    Cumberland County teacher buys sweatshirts for students
    Durham, Chapel Hill mayors re-elected; affordable housing bond approved
    Show More
    Dems flip Virginia; Kentucky governor race too close to call
    Woman who gave the finger to Trump's car wins election
    Durham teachers protest state budget battle
    Suspect in custody for killing of 9 Americans in Mexico ambush
    Save hundreds with these easy car care hacks
    More TOP STORIES News