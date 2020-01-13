The 411: It's raining carrots and sweet potatoes

A Fayetteville couple's home was struck by lightning in the middle of the night, starting a fire. Thankfully, there were no injuries.

The United Kingdom's royal family will have a discussion on Monday after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they were stepping back from royal duties.

An aircraft will drop carrots and sweet potatoes to feed the large swaths of stranded wallabies in Australia.

The Bachelor is back Monday night at 8 as 'Pilot Pete' embarks on his quest to find love.

Here are the top headlines you need to read right now: