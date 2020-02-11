The 411: Make Valentine's Day special for a cute animal

Regal Cinemas are offering free screenings of the Biopic Harriet, which depicts the life of Harriet Tubman.

Today is your last day to donate pet toys to the Valentine's Day toy drive in Cumberland County.

Detective Patrick Gaines of the Fayetteville Police Department may finally have found a donor for a kidney. Gaines has been fighting Stage 5 Kidney Disease for nearly a year.

Oscars ratings are down 20 percent from last year as just under 24 million people tuned in.

Happy Tuesday! Here are the top headlines you need to read right now: