The 411: Make Valentine's Day special for a cute animal

Happy Tuesday! Here are the top headlines you need to read right now:

  • Regal Cinemas are offering free screenings of the Biopic Harriet, which depicts the life of Harriet Tubman.
  • Today is your last day to donate pet toys to the Valentine's Day toy drive in Cumberland County.
  • Detective Patrick Gaines of the Fayetteville Police Department may finally have found a donor for a kidney. Gaines has been fighting Stage 5 Kidney Disease for nearly a year.
  • Oscars ratings are down 20 percent from last year as just under 24 million people tuned in.
    • Report a correction or typo
    Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    NC under risk for severe weather, strong winds
    Hit-and-run crash knocks down utility pole in Raleigh
    6-year-old SC girl missing after getting off school bus
    Unclaimed bodies piling up at NC morgues
    Standing broom trick is not magic, it's everyday science
    Meet the most important Civil War leader you've never heard of
    Wake residents sound off on new tax assessments
    Show More
    New video shows helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, 8 others
    Shark researcher explains why sharks are off the NC coast
    Remains of woman who disappeared in Burlington dumpster found in landfill
    Bernie Sanders, Mike Bloomberg holding rallies in NC
    Black woman from NC hired as NFL coaching intern
    More TOP STORIES News