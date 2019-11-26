The 411: Man creates dating app just for him

Here are the top headlines you need to read right now:

  • Monday night's Dancing with the Stars wrapup! Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten are this season's winners!
  • The North Carolina DOT is suspending roadwork on most U.S. highways and interstates in the state. Holiday travelers will be pleasantly surprised that most construction zones won't be under construction until Monday.
  • Don't wash your turkey this Thanksgiving! You could end up spreading bacteria in your kitchen.
  • One man was so tired of dating apps, he created one himself. Aaron Smith is 32, gainfully employed and has 100 percent market penetration on this app!
    • Report a correction or typo
    Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Is NYC busing homeless families to Fayetteville?
    Garth Brooks tour coming to Charlotte in May 2020
    Your boarding pass could be a gold mine for thieves
    Trump immigration chiefs call out Wake sheriff on ICE cooperation
    A.C. Moore to close all of its stores
    Man shot self after killing ex at UNC Family Medicine in Durham
    13 years after cancer scare, Bob Dumas still going strong
    Show More
    Cam Newton's Thanksgiving Jam feeds 1,300 children
    2nd arrest made in deadly Raleigh nightclub shooting
    Google shows most searched-for Thanksgiving side dishes
    'What we've come to is insane:' Parents react to Durham violence
    Tips for avoiding a call to the plumber on Thanksgiving Day
    More TOP STORIES News