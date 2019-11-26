The 411: Man creates dating app just for him

Monday night's Dancing with the Stars wrapup! Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten are this season's winners!

The North Carolina DOT is suspending roadwork on most U.S. highways and interstates in the state. Holiday travelers will be pleasantly surprised that most construction zones won't be under construction until Monday.

Don't wash your turkey this Thanksgiving! You could end up spreading bacteria in your kitchen.

One man was so tired of dating apps, he created one himself. Aaron Smith is 32, gainfully employed and has 100 percent market penetration on this app!

Here are the top headlines you need to read right now: