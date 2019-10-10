The 411: Massive great white shark being tracked off the North Carolina coast

One of the largest great white sharks ever tagged by scientists is swimming along the Outer Banks. The shark measures about 15.5 feet long and weighs 2,000 pounds. Researchers hope the shark leads them to where she gives birth and gives them new insight into great white behavior.

