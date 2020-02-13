The 411: Millennials spend more on Valentine's Day

Hey there! It's a Thrifty Thursday edition of The 411. Here are the top headlines you need to read right now:

  • Homeowners in Wake County are venting after their property taxes have gone up significantly in recent years.
  • Apparently, Millenials spend way more on their Valentine than the average couple. Millennials ages 24 ro 39 spend $208 on average on food, entertainment and gifts.
  • In 2018, more than $143 million was lost to online romance scams. The average loss was about $2,600.
  • If you're looking to ways to save on your grocery bill, one Raleigh business says they help save you 20 percent.
    • Report a correction or typo
    Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Thunderstorms, gusty winds possible today
    17-year-old killed in Raleigh shooting
    New image could provide break in search for missing 6-year-old
    Video: 9-year-old helps save drowning toddler
    LIST: Last-minute ideas for Valentine's Day this weekend
    Water shoots out of ground, pelts Durham house
    Why voting in the Primary isn't the same as voting in the General Election
    Show More
    $193M sports complex proposal would revitalize Cary mall
    Students sue to block transgender athletes from girls sports
    Wade Avenue closed at Dixie Trail in Raleigh
    Jeweler recreates 89-year-old widowed veteran's lost wedding ring
    Ugly produce could save at the grocery store. Here's how.
    More TOP STORIES News