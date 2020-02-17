The 411: 'Mulan' star Liu Yifei talks about Coronavirus worries

There's a $5,000 reward out for information that leads to an arrest of a person who shot a Henderson police officer.

The coronavirus is impacting the star of Disney's Mulan.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg will host Jimmy Kimmel Live! tonight!

Krispy Kreme is gettin' green for St. Patrick's Day with some delicious new offerings.

Happy Tuesday! It's time for your daily dose of 411! Here are the top headlines you need to read right now: