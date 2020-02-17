- There's a $5,000 reward out for information that leads to an arrest of a person who shot a Henderson police officer.
- The coronavirus is impacting the star of Disney's Mulan.
- Mayor Pete Buttigieg will host Jimmy Kimmel Live! tonight!
- Krispy Kreme is gettin' green for St. Patrick's Day with some delicious new offerings.
The 411: 'Mulan' star Liu Yifei talks about Coronavirus worries
