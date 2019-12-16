The 411: National Chocolate Covered Anything Day - it only comes once a year

Here are the top headlines you need to read right now:

  • Music sensation Taylor Swift is headlining one of the biggest music festivals in the world next year.
  • Another national holiday! It's National Chocolate Covered Anything Day.
  • Hallmark reserves its decision to pull an ad showing a kiss by a same-sex couple.
  • Tonight's Wheel of Fortune features a Durham man, Dave Mills! Cheer him on at 7:30 on ABC11.
    • Report a correction or typo
    Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    SRO fired after slamming 6th grader to the ground twice
    Police still at nightclub 24 hours after 3 hurt in shooting, stabbing
    Newtown state football title brings joy on painful anniversary
    Amber Alert issued for 2 kids last seen playing in front yard
    Watch for Durham Freeway southbound traffic shift this week
    Harvey Weinstein says he's advanced women's film careers
    Lanes reopen after crash along I-40 W near NC-86 in Orange County
    Show More
    Father-Daughter duo make history as Philadelphia firefighters
    NC students promoted despite failing reading tests
    South Carolina man who inspired movie 'Radio' dead at 73
    Man risks life during lunch break to rescue three deer
    Tar Heels drop third-straight game against Wofford at Carmichael Arena, 68-64
    More TOP STORIES News