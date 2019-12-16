The 411: National Chocolate Covered Anything Day - it only comes once a year

Music sensation Taylor Swift is headlining one of the biggest music festivals in the world next year.

Another national holiday! It's National Chocolate Covered Anything Day.

Hallmark reserves its decision to pull an ad showing a kiss by a same-sex couple.

Tonight's Wheel of Fortune features a Durham man, Dave Mills! Cheer him on at 7:30 on ABC11.

