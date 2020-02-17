New Star Wars movie expected to be set on Sith planet

It's time to start another week with your dose of 411! Here are the top headlines you need to read right now:

  • A hearty breakfast can actually be better for your health.
  • A possible new Star Wars movie could be set on the home planet of the evil Sith.
  • Sen. Bernie Sanders is expected to speak at a Goldsboro church this week.
  • A Texas waitress' paycheck revealed she got paid $9 for a staggering 70 hours of work.
