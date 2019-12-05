The 411: Don't skip the treadmill, turns out you do have time to exercise

Here are the top headlines you need to read right now:

The Wake Forest Christmas Parade isn't happening this year. It's been canceled because of threats of violence from outside groups.

Apparently, you do have time to exercise. A study says that the average American has more than five hours of free time every day.

A local man and Methodist University graduate helped decorate the White House for Christmas.

ABC11 needs your help for its ABC11 Together Food Drive! We want to donate more than a million meals this year!
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pelosi announces House drafting articles of impeachment
Why are people talking about snow for next week?
Wake Co. sheriff responds to allegations of budget mismanagement
Anti-robocall bill passes House of Representatives
Target's gift card sale is back! Here's when you can save
Men average 103 mph in record drive from New York to L.A.
Wake Forest cancels Christmas parade over concerns about violence
Show More
Man, woman arrested for role in Cary CinéBistro stabbing
Emergency meeting planned as Durham teachers demand raises
Student out $700 after scammer uses 'movie money' for iPhone
New deadly defect with Takata airbags prompts another recall
Amber Alert issued for missing toddler after mom killed in home
More TOP STORIES News