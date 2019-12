The 411: Don't skip the treadmill, turns out you do have time to exercise

Here are the top headlines you need to read right now:The Wake Forest Christmas Parade isn't happening this year. It's been canceled because of threats of violence from outside groups.Apparently, you do have time to exercise. A study says that the average American has more than five hours of free time every day.A local man and Methodist University graduate helped decorate the White House for Christmas.ABC11 needs your help for its ABC11 Together Food Drive ! We want to donate more than a million meals this year!