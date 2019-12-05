Here are the top headlines you need to read right now:
The Wake Forest Christmas Parade isn't happening this year. It's been canceled because of threats of violence from outside groups.
Apparently, you do have time to exercise. A study says that the average American has more than five hours of free time every day.
A local man and Methodist University graduate helped decorate the White House for Christmas.
ABC11 needs your help for its ABC11 Together Food Drive! We want to donate more than a million meals this year!
The 411: Don't skip the treadmill, turns out you do have time to exercise
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News