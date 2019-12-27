The 411: Shout out to Simone Biles!

An Orange County deputy is stressing the priority of negation after a high-speed chase where the speeds reached 90 miles an hour.

A man believed to have been dead for months was found inside a Raleigh home on Thursday.

Shout out to Simone Biles for winning 2019 AP Female Athlete of the Year!

The 'Peloton husband' actor got his real-life girlfriend one of the exercise bikes for Christmas.

