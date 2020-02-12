The 411: Siba the poodle is best in show

Happy Wednesday! Here are the top headlines you need to read right now:

  • Scary bus crash video shows the bus turning on its side as eight kids were sent to the hospital.
  • St. Louis Blues star Jay Bouwmeester had a cardiac episode during Tuesday night's game against the Anaheim Ducks. The game was postponed.
  • Congrats to Siba! The poodle won best in show at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Tuesday night.
  • Former NBA star Dwyane Wade takes is publically supporting his 12-year-old daughter, who recently came out as transgender.
