The 411: The Skullbreaker challenge the new thing on social media?

Happy Hump Day! It's time for your daily dose of 411! Here are the top headlines you need to read right now:

  • The first case of Coronavirus was confirmed on Tuesday in Wake County.
  • The newest, and probably dumbest, challenge on the internet is the skullbreaker challenge.
  • You can ride the Mickey and Minnies Railway at Inside Disney Hollywood Studios in Orlando!
  • Volcano Live! with Nik Wallenda will walk over the Masaya Volcano tonight on ABC11 at 8.
