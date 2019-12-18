The 411: Soldiering on to perfection

Here are the top headlines you need to read right now:

  • A Christmas miracle in Vance County - A non-profit youth connecting foundation was hundreds of toys short, but a massive donation will bring 400 kids presents!
  • Make sure you know all the I-Team's safety guidelines for your pet during the holidays if they're hitting the road with you.
  • A Raleigh medical facility has suspended its mammogram service after losing its accreditation.
  • A Fort Bragg soldier totally shrugs off his chronic kidney disease to crush it in the gym. He recently got a perfect score on an Army fitness test.
    More TOP STORIES News