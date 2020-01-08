The 411: Takin' the ol' hot dog out for a drive

Here are the top headlines you need to read right now:

  • Australia got some much-needed relief from the rain that helped firefighters battle wildfires that have ravaged much of the country.
  • Talk about a dream job - Oscar Mayer is looking for folks to drive a giant hot dog around the country.
  • Matt Rhule will be introduced as the new head coach of the Carolina Panthers today in Charlotte.
  • The U.S. News and World Report put out a list of the best jobs in 2020, did yours make the cut?
    • Report a correction or typo
    Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Trump says Iran appears to be 'standing down' after strike
    Subway robbery leads to police chase and crash in Durham
    VIDEO: Jiu-Jitsu instructor stops would-be thief
    Crash in Johnston County leaves student athlete paralyzed
    2 dead from Harnett County domestic incident identified
    2,500 Marines from NC to be sent to Mediterranean Sea
    Bicyclist killed in Raleigh crash, police say
    Show More
    Army warns of fake military draft texts
    17-year-old killed, 2 injured in Fayetteville shooting
    Free File Program makes online tax filing easier
    Chick-fil-A fans brave cold for year's worth of free food
    Hillsborough man wins lottery again
    More TOP STORIES News