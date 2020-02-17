The 411: Target closing at 9 p.m. to allow employees to prep for busy days during coronavirus pandemic

Starting on Wednesday, Target will close at 9 p.m. so employees can do more cleaning and restocking.

Netflix Party is all the rage. The extension lets you watch and video chat with your friends in separate locations.

At the Outer Banks, Dare County is restricting visitor access, meaning no visitors are allowed.

The premiere of Disney's Black Widow is being delayed.

