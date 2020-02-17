The 411: Target closing at 9 p.m. to allow employees to prep for busy days during coronavirus pandemic

Happy Wednesday! It's time for your daily dose of 411! Here are the top headlines you need to read right now:

  • Starting on Wednesday, Target will close at 9 p.m. so employees can do more cleaning and restocking.
  • Netflix Party is all the rage. The extension lets you watch and video chat with your friends in separate locations.
  • At the Outer Banks, Dare County is restricting visitor access, meaning no visitors are allowed.
  • The premiere of Disney's Black Widow is being delayed.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hospitals, restaurants continue to tweak plans under COVID-19
Trump's economic rescue package could approach $1 trillion
Forest's response to restaurant ban sparks controversy
Triangle restaurants hope for takeout customers amid COVID-19 crisis
Fayetteville woman loses $20K in social media scam
LIST: Triangle restaurants offer takeout, delivery
Hurricanes promise to pay employees during COVID-19 closure
Show More
Durham mom stays active with kids while at home
'Netflix Party' while self-isolating during COVID-19 pandemic
UNC System forces students off campus in fight against COVID-19
Wuhan, China, confirms only 1 new COVID-19 case for 2nd straight day
Target modifying hours, introducing shopping time for 'vulnerable guests'
More TOP STORIES News