The 411: Taylor Swift dominates the AMAs, named Artist of the Decade

Here are the top headlines you need to read right now:

  • To everyone who watched the Raleigh Christmas parade - Thank you! We will announce contest winners Tuesday morning on ABC11. We're giving away some awesome prizes, including five $1,000 gift cards to Raleigh Diamond Fine Jewelry.
  • A sobering reality for Koalas - they could be facing extinction after Australia wildfires scorched their habitats.
  • Taylor Swift dominated the American Music Awards with a record-setting night, taking home six awards and winning "Artist of the Decade."
  • The ABC11 Together Food Drive will last through Dec. 11. You can make donations at any Food Lion grocery store.
    • Report a correction or typo
    Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    2 dead in shooting outside UNC Family Medicine Center in Durham
    2 men shot, 1 dies while sitting in vehicle in Durham
    Popular BBQ restaurant closed due to Salmonella outbreak
    Fayetteville police officer shot at, woman in custody
    Highway Patrol launches 'Click It Or Ticket' campaign
    Priceless items stolen in German museum heist
    'Picked the wrong house' Female bodybuilder, 82, fights intruder
    Show More
    Aunt Noot celebrates 100th birthday
    Crews extinguish fire at Raleigh hotel
    Christmas tree lighting in downtown Pittsboro goes without controversy
    Coast Guard searching for missing sailor near Kill Devil Hills
    Full list of 2019 American Music Awards winners, nominees
    More TOP STORIES News