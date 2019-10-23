The 411: Team of grandmas rocks it as wedding flower girls

Here are the top headlines you need to read right now:

  • How sweet! A bride and a groom and their four flower girls, who happen to all be grandmothers.
  • The Carolina Hurricanes teamed up with the SPCA of Wake County for an adorable photo shoot!
  • Feel like traveling abroad this holiday season? It's not as expensive as you think.
  • Modern Family, Single Parents and an ABC News Special highlight tonight's lineup on ABC11.

    • Report a correction or typo
    Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Man charged with DWI after State Trooper hit in Vance County
    Missing 5-year-old girl's body found in South Carolina landfill
    NC 55 closed near NC Central in Durham
    Trump lifts sanctions on Turkey, says cease-fire permanent
    TRAVEL DEALS: Save hundreds on flights by following these tips
    Body of missing 3-year-old Alabama girl found, 2 charged
    Community steps up to give Hope Mills woman with stage 4 cancer dream wedding
    Show More
    Water leak forces evacuations at historic Goldsboro building
    Apple Watch calls 911 after man falls down NJ cliff
    Soto, Nationals top Cole, Astros 5-4 in World Series opener
    Wake sheriff warns sex offenders after arrest at NC State Fair
    Cumberland County mother of 5 loses home, puppy in fire
    More TOP STORIES News