The 411: The cat whisperer

Here are the top headlines you need to read right now:

  • One person was killed and four others were hurt in a pair of drive-by shootings in Durham on Monday night.
  • A woman who had to evacuate from the wildfires in California used her doorbell camera to thank an animal control officer for bringing her outdoor cats food.
  • A paranormal investigative team heard weird noises at Theatre at the Park in Raleigh that were a bit unsettling.
  • Apple is introducing its AirPods Pro product that will block out external sound.
    • Report a correction or typo
    Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    5 shot, 1 killed in Durham from separate drive-by shootings
    School warns parents of possible financial aid scam
    Apex woman wins $25K top prize on Food Network show
    12-year-old girl seriously injured after being hit by car in Cary
    Social media threat made toward South View High School
    Customer threatens to give Durham store employee HIV
    New restaurant opens in North Hills
    Show More
    Kincade Fire wedding photo goes viral
    Fayetteville woman sends message to thief who stole from her home
    Unexplained sounds at Raleigh Theatre spark haunted rumors
    Police say smokable hemp complicates their job, ban passed
    Warrant: Raleigh mother charged, failed to report serious injuries to infant
    More TOP STORIES News