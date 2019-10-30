The 411: 'The Mandalorian' trailer has more than 6 million views

Help a Chapel Hill firefighter in his battle against cancer. You can join the party in the Orange County Firefighter's Bash Against Cancer Friday night on W. Franklin Street in Chapel Hill.

Amazon is gettin' rid of that pesky fee for groceries for Amazon Prime members.

An apple a day...may not be the best idea this week. Some apples sold in North Carolina may be at risk for Listeria and are being recalled.

The official trailer for the first live-action Star Wars series "The Mandalorian" has more than six million views as of Wednesday morning.

