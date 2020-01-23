The 411: Thrifty Thursday - visualizing your success

It's Thrifty Thursday here with the 411! Here are the top headlines you need to read right now:

  • Vision of Success: A vision board could be the key to reaching your goals.
  • Starbucks promise: The giant coffee chain is aiming to put more shops in less affluent areas.
  • Save on car insurance: Experts say using a direct writer insurance like USAA or Amica.
  • Fill up that tank: Gas prices are going down!
