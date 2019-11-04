The 411: TikTok in trouble

Here are the top headlines you need to read right now:

  • Some tech experts say the company behind TikTok uses data to target political advertisements.
  • The average person will spend $1,000 this holiday season on gifts. Experts say you should shop early for gadgets and other hot-selling items.
  • Cam Newton's injured foot has had him out since Week 2, but it turns out he may not need surgery.
  • Back by popular demand, Popeye's chicken sandwich is causing quite the ruckus, again!
