The 411: TikTok in trouble

Some tech experts say the company behind TikTok uses data to target political advertisements.

The average person will spend $1,000 this holiday season on gifts. Experts say you should shop early for gadgets and other hot-selling items.

Cam Newton's injured foot has had him out since Week 2, but it turns out he may not need surgery.

Back by popular demand, Popeye's chicken sandwich is causing quite the ruckus, again!

Here are the top headlines you need to read right now: