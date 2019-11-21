The 411: Let it go! Time for new 'Frozen' songs to get stuck in your head!

Here are the top headlines you need to read right now:

  • Two people were shot by a coworker at Smithfield Foods packing plant in Tar Heel on Thursday morning.
  • Today's the day! Frozen 2 hits theaters tonight! Time for some new adventures for Anna and Elsa.
  • Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker is right in the middle of No Shave November and has all the scruff on his face!
  • It's beginning to a look a lot like Christmas, already! Fort Bragg is got its Christmas tree and the 25-foot tall fraser fir is about to be lit in a Dec. 4 ceremony.
    • Report a correction or typo
    Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    LIVE | Key witnesses cap intense week in impeachment inquiry
    2 Smithfield Foods employees shot at Bladen County plant
    'Intoxicated driver' hits tree, 2 houses, vehicle in Cumberland Co.
    Investigation underway after man found dead in Orange County yard
    Gold Star wife honors late husband, whose memory lives on
    Bill to decriminalize, tax marijuana passes U.S. House committee
    10-year-old boy shot at high school football game dies
    Show More
    NC A&T student back home after being hit by car
    Educators flood streets of the Triangle further demanding pay raise
    Deputies identify suspect in deadly Johnston County store robbery
    Hoke County church provides Thanksgiving meals to 200 families
    Man with saw stabs Lowe's shopper a dozen times, Charlotte police say
    More TOP STORIES News