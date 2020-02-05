Ring is upgrading its security features to address its security concerns after hackers spied on an 8-year-old girl.
The 411: Who's ready for the Oscars?
Happy Wednesday! Here are the top headlines you need to read right now:
Ring is upgrading its security features to address its security concerns after hackers spied on an 8-year-old girl.
In Fayetteville, they're using four-wheelers to pick up trash on local highways. The Oscars start at 8 p.m. on Sunday. You can watch right here on ABC11! The Bachelor is heating up and Pilot Pete is navigating some dramatic skies this season!
Ring is upgrading its security features to address its security concerns after hackers spied on an 8-year-old girl.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More