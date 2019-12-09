The 411: Wonder Woman takin' it back to the '80s

Here are the top headlines you need to read right now:

Congrats to Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi, the 2019 Miss Universe winner!

The new Wonder Woman 1984 trailer has arrived! Gal Gadot stars in the highly-anticipated blockbuster set in the '80s. You can catch the movie in theaters on June 5.

Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch puppeteer Caroll Spinney has died at 85. Spinney voiced and operated the two characters from their inception in 1969.

There's still time to pitch in for the ABC11 Together Holiday Food Drive! You can donate at any Food Lion store. Help us reach our goal of donating 1.3 million meals!
