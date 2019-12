The 411: Wonder Woman takin' it back to the '80s

Here are the top headlines you need to read right now:Congrats to Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi , the 2019 Miss Universe winner!The new Wonder Woman 1984 trailer has arrived ! Gal Gadot stars in the highly-anticipated blockbuster set in the '80s. You can catch the movie in theaters on June 5.Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch puppeteer Caroll Spinney has died at 85 . Spinney voiced and operated the two characters from their inception in 1969.There's still time to pitch in for the ABC11 Together Holiday Food Drive ! You can donate at any Food Lion store. Help us reach our goal of donating 1.3 million meals!