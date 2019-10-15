The 411: Zoe Kravitz to star as Catwoman in 'The Batman'

Here are the top headlines you need to read right now:

  • JCPenney is hiring more than 650 people throughout North Carolina, including 115 in Raleigh.
  • Zoe Kravitz will take on the role of Catwoman in "The Batman" in 2021. Robert Pattinson will be starring as Batman in the movie.
  • Some of the seasoned beef from Taco Bell is being recalled because of quality concerns.
  • Backstreet's back, alright! The Carolina Hurricanes are auctioning off jerseys worn by the Backstreet Boys during their August concert at PNC Arena.
    • Report a correction or typo
    Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    NC nursing home 'fight club' leads to arrest of 3
    Two fires at Durham car wash ruled to be arson
    65 years ago, Hurricane Hazel crushed the Carolinas
    Mom gets 6 years in prison for faking son's illnesses
    JCPenney hiring more than 650 across NC
    Durham 3-year-old with lemonade business awarded for service
    Carolina Hurricanes auctioning off Backstreet Boys' jerseys
    Show More
    Firefighters get nails painted at car crash
    Baby safe after being taken in car left outside Fayetteville store
    Tied election comes down to coin flip
    Best tip on saving for college? Start right now
    Simone Biles returns to Houston after historic wins
    More TOP STORIES News