The 411: Zoe Kravitz to star as Catwoman in 'The Batman'

JCPenney is hiring more than 650 people throughout North Carolina, including 115 in Raleigh.

Zoe Kravitz will take on the role of Catwoman in "The Batman" in 2021. Robert Pattinson will be starring as Batman in the movie.

Some of the seasoned beef from Taco Bell is being recalled because of quality concerns.

Backstreet's back, alright! The Carolina Hurricanes are auctioning off jerseys worn by the Backstreet Boys during their August concert at PNC Arena.

Here are the top headlines you need to read right now: