Durham woman makes an impression on Raleigh native Matt James on The Bachelor

Raleigh native Matt James kicked off his search for love on The Bachelor Monday night with a record number of women applying to be on this season.

One contestant even gave him a survival kit to prepare.

'The Bachelor' picks Raleigh man Matt James as first black 'Bachelor' in franchise history
"I got you a little stress ball because this can be stressful," she said.

Another declared herself a queen.

Meet the 32 women who are vying for 'Bachelor' Matt James' heart
Sneak peek: Matt James is in for a wild ride on Season 25 of "The Bachelor."



But a Durham woman really made an impression.

Khaylah, a 28-year-old health advocate, rolled up in a pickup truck and shared a glass of sweet tea with James.

The Bachelor told Chris Harrison he's never been in love.

Matt James prays to find love on night 1 of 'The Bachelor'

"Any time I've gotten super close to a woman and you get to that point, 'should I say I love you, is she gonna say I love you?' You feel yourself backing up because I've seen how being vulnerable in the past has led to heartbreak and let down but part of this process will be letting my wall down and my guard down."
It was a first night of jitters, first impressions and sparks.

Bachelor super-couple Sean and Catherine remember that feeling very well.

"The whole experience for me was so surreal, but at the same time really exciting because I didn't know who was going to step out of the limo," Sean said.

Their advice for James was -- be present.

"As crazy as it is, try to be in the moment with every woman that you sit down and have a conversation with," Sean said.

James, 28, is from Raleigh. He graduated from Sanderson High School before playing football for Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem.
