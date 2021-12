EMBED >More News Videos "It's the stuff of nightmares!" A rare, monstrous-looking fish normally found thousands of feet deep in the ocean washed ashore at Torrey Pines State Beach in San Diego.

Something very freaky is lurking in the deep waters off the California coast.Researchers aboard a deep sea vessel spotted a barreleye fish and captured the rare sighting on video.The bizarre-looking fish can see through its own forehead.It grows up to 6 inches long and lives at a depth of roughly 2,000 feet.The fish can rotate its eyes upward to see through transparent tissue on its head. This allows it to stealthily track its prey from below.