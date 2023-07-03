Essence Festival highlights Black women, culture - but men play key roles too

This weekend's Essence Festival was meant as a celebration of Black women and culture - but there were plenty of activities for men there as well.

NEW ORLEANS -- This weekend's Essence Festival was meant as a celebration of Black women and culture - but there were plenty of activities for men there as well.

Actor and director Amin Joseph - Uncle Jerome from the TV series "Snowfall" - was among the men getting in on the fun.

"It's a holistic approach to this festival, it's always been inclusive of everyone," Joseph said. "It's fun to see more men showing up to the festival, and families. It's amazing. It's empowering."

Whether it's music, food, fashions or panel discussions about the community, you'll definitely see more men around the New Orleans convention center, enjoying what women have experienced for decades.

Designer J. Bolin noted there were elements set up to make men feel welcome, such as a lounge where they could play pool or just relax.

"The sisters are the one who keep us rolling," Bolin said. "They keep me moving, keep me encouraged. I'm here to service women. I love working with women. It's my biggest goal to make sure every woman can see themselves through the eyes that God sees them."

