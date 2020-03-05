Health & Fitness

11 flu deaths in North Carolina last week as coronavirus fears grip nation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 11 new flu deaths in the state last week.

The death toll for the 2019-2020 season rose to 127. That number includes one child under 17 years old who died in the first week of February, but officials did not determine their cause of death until last week.



However, the number of cases reported each week has declined since the beginning of February. Last week, hospital public health officials reported 859 positive flu cases out of nearly 4,000 tested samples. The week before, officials reported nearly 1,000 cases.

RELATED | How coronavirus compares with the flu

Flu is still considered widespread in North Carolina at this time. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the best way to prevent seasonal flu is to get a flu shot every year.

Though Wake County saw its first case of novel coronavirus in a resident who traveled from Washington state, public health officials said the risk of coronavirus spread is low. Officials continue to warn that the flu is a larger threat to North Carolinians and recommend the same preventative measures for both viruses: washing hands frequently, covering the nose and mouth, and staying home if you feel unwell.

RELATED | How to make your own hand sanitizer to help prevent the coronavirus and flu
