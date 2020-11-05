abc11 together

The Junior League of Raleigh's "A Shopping Spree!" goes virtual

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- For more than 30 years, the Junior League of Raleigh's "A Shopping Spree!" has given people an opportunity to fund unique gifts for the holidays. This year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Junior League of Raleigh will be holding "A Virtual Spree!"

"A Virtual Spree!" includes an online silent auction from November 9 - 23 and an online raffle that will take place on November 25.

Click here for more information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
holiday shoppingabc11 together
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TOGETHER
Fayetteville restaurant raises money for employee who beat cancer
SPONSORED: Share Your ABC11 Heroes!
Share Your Heroes: Breast cancer survivors inspire others
Raleigh mom's coloring book helps cancer patients conquer diagnosis
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Why the presidential race hasn't been called in NC
LATEST: Gov. Cooper to give COVID-19 update days after re-election
North Carolina Election Results
2020 presidential election results: Biden stands on brink of winning
These are paths to victory for Biden and Trump
3-year-old's legs amputated after getting infection on vacation
Trump supporters swarm vote centers in Michigan, Arizona
Show More
Hundreds march in downtown Durham 'Count Every Vote' rally
Starbucks holiday cups and drinks for 2020 revealed
Wake County moms debate racial divide of 2020 election results
AZ 2020 live presidential election results
Georgia 2020 live presidential election results
More TOP STORIES News